Throughout the Bible is story after story of people facing hardships, persecution, battles (physically, mentally and emotionally), tough times, tough choices, tough decisions.

Time and time again we see people cry out for help. Now, let’s be real for a second. Lots of times both in biblical events, as well as, in our own personal life, even today, the hardships, battles, difficulties, dilemmas, etc. are caused by a person. This person could be ourself, an enemy, a family member, co-worker or a complete stranger who is adding stress or difficulty to our life.

Issues we face sometimes just happen. Life hits hard at times and can knock us back, kicking the wind out of us momentarily. And, please never forget how there’s an enemy who desires to break every person striving to grow in their faith in Jesus Christ. The devil has no reason to attack someone who couldn’t care less about living for God. The devil desires to cause lies, untruths, hurts, anger, disappointment, whatever it takes to make you slip just a little, knowing that it may not take much to break you momentarily in weakness.

When difficult times come. When emotions are about to blow up. When you just don’t think you can take any more — stop, pause and pray. Fast from something and spend time seeking God. Talk with someone you trust and can confide in. Strive to grow. Don’t blame God.

You see, we often desire to question God and blame God when death knocks on the door of someone close to us, no matter their age. We tend to blame God when the doctor gives that report. We desire to yell at God and blame Him when our children don’t listen or act in ways we cannot explain. We ask God “why?” when our marriage or relationships are struggling. God is the exact one we need to cry out to.

Just remember this though, God didn’t remove the Red Sea when the Israelites were fleeing slavery, persecutions, and hardships. He parted the waters (Exodus 14). God doesn’t always remove our problems. God may have you face challenges to build you up, to help you help others facing the same issues.

Maybe your life is taking a Job moment. If you read the book of Job you see the devil attack and attack. God allowed this to occur, knowing Job would stand firm. Poor Job. His friends believed he must have really messed up in sin somehow. His wife told him to “curse God and die” (Job 2:9).

You see, we all face hard times and difficulties. God may not remove the problems, but He will always make a way to get through them.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.