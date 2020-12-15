Rosa L. White was born Dec. 24, 1928 to Jesse and Lillie McFarland White. Rosa was a dedicated member of Rosebud Baptist Church. She attended regularly until her health failed. She loved visiting other churches and listening to gospel music. She worked as a domestic laborer serving the surrounding communities. She loved and adored her family. Everyone who knew her loved and enjoyed her company. Her kindness, friendliness and gracious hospitality won a place in the hearts of all who know her. We all would always sit around listening to her telling stories of the family and their past making us laugh until we cried. In her younger days, she would entertain us with her dance moves. Tuesday, Dec. 8, Rosa entered into eternal rest at the home of Mrs. Mary Elizabeth White. She was preceded in death by six siblings; John White, Ethel Felder, Bennie White, Thomas White, Robert White and Charlie Randolph White. Rosa leaves to cherish her memory a devoted sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth White; ten nieces, Patricia Watkins, Mary Burns (Thomas) Jones of Kenbridge, Carolyn (Wilbert) Coleman of Blackstone, Virginia White of Freeman, Josephine White of Lawrenceville, Nancy Gaines of Emporia, Betty Pressley of Ruther Glen,Diane Pettus of Washington, D.C., Gladys Logan and Lucy (Clifford) McKnight both of Kenbridge; six nephews, Thomas White, Jr., James (Margaret) White, John (Wanda) White, Robert White all of Kenbridge, Bennie White of Lawrenceville and Lee Vanner (Nellie) Neblett of Victoria, and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.