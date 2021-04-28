Fuqua announces third nine weeks honor roll
Fuqua School recently announced scholastic recognition for the lower/middle/upper school levels for the third nine weeks grading period of the 2020-2021 academic year.
The honor roll consists of three categories: High Academic Honors, Academic Honors and Honors.
During the grading period, students who earn all As attain High Academic Honors; students with all As and Bs attain Academic Honors; and those with a 3.0 GPA with no grade less than a C- for the grading period attain Honors. In addition, lower school students must receive no more than two “needs improvement” ratings on those work habits and social skills that are considered in determining honor roll eligibility. Middle and upper school students must earn conduct grades no lower than two.
The following students are recognized for their academic achievements:
Third Nine Weeks
High Academic Honors List
Grade 4: Bradie Allen, Megan Allen, Thomas Atkins, Audrey Dickstein, Chloe Hearn, Martha Lucy Vincent
Grade 5: Allen Blackman, Collins Easter, Kenna Schmidt
Grade 6: Malaika Ahmed, Silas Bego, Aviva Bloom, LottieMae Hazelgrove, Sophia Hightower, Colin Jamerson, Mary Reagan Phaup, Colton Reynolds, Murphy Witko
Grade 7: Bailee Click, Elle Franssen, Elizabeth Ledger, Ashlyn Ligon, Isabella Thompson, Corbin Tinsley
Grade 8: Madison Atkins, Marissa Dempsey, Brandon Seiler
Grade 9: Austin Frazier
Grade 10: Eva Gee, Tim Holtz, Kassidy Knott, Jordan Ledger, Holt Mason, Rachel Mason, Elena Meader, Kendall Moore, Grayson Newcomb, Grace Puckett, James Royall, Jackson Whaley, Chandler Wright
Grade 11: Jordan Johns, George Magnotti, James Minix, Hadley Puckett, Meredith Schmidt
Grade 12: Luke Gee, Tyler Harris, Margaret Grace Patterson, Bailey Rutherford, Catherine Rutherford, Jayden Seagle, Hallie Vaughan, Sophie Watson
Academic Honors List
Grade 4: Charlie Allen, Clay Austin, Rocco Fortino, Maddie Fowlkes, Carly Hazlegrove, Teagan McKinney, Reece Pembelton, Hope Robinson
Grade 5: Brynn Atkinson, Rowan Danielsen, Rebecca Entrekin, Page McWilliams, Aurelia Midkiff, Cole Milne, Maddy Morris, Kyle Redford
Grade 6: Rebekah Call, Hunter Fowlkes, Jon Michael Graham, Hunter Hodges, Caroline Martin, Cameron Pace, Rebecca Pembelton
Grade 7: Lars Andrews, Rudee Atkinson, Julia Belle Bennett, Gabriel Cannady, Nathan Davis, Grace Furman, Jake Gibson, Johnny Hall, Mackenzie Hearn
Grade 8: Aiden Conner, Vivian Eason, Olivia Fortune, Marina Morris, Julian Price, Luke Royall, Katherine Sadler, Wellsley Waller
Grade 9: Luke Freeman, Vivian Gearheart, Hayden Hodges, Carter McCarty, Sam Minix
Grade 10: Olivia Lorenzo, Callie Major, Grace McMichael, Dane Reynolds, Dalton Tucker, Trinity Wilson
Grade 11: Charlie Bowman, Taylor Call, Erica Chapman, Sarah Garceau, Macon Landis, Braxton McClure, Andrew McDowell, Nate Reed
Grade 12: Elizabeth Hall, Kayla Knott, Ryan Ledger, Lexy Tharpe, Curstan Tharpe
Honors List
Grade 4: Colton Devin, Leah Hatcher
Grade 5: Alyssa Caruso
Grade 6: Ainsley Harris, Aidyn Kelly, Charlton Puckett
Grade 7: Justin Flowers, Emma Grant, Jackson Hicks, Libby Phillips, Emma Tucker, Brayden Zaun
Grade 8: Taylor Elmore, Caroline Krouse, Joshua Milligan, Isaac Satterfield
Grade 9: Aiden Clements, Noah Cole, Tyler Holland, Sydney McDowell
Grade 10: Caylen Copley, Matthew Pembelton, Alex Woods
Grade 11: Christian Cannady, Trey Stimpson, Camden Wood
Grade 12: Jackson Allen, Sean Bradley, Sebastian Cannady, Rhodes Cooper, Zach Eason, Maureon Tisdale-Couch
Kenston Forest honor roll
