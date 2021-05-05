William Howard “Will” Gatling, Jr., 39 of Victoria, joined his father, William Howard Gatling, in Heaven on Wednesday, April 28.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Gunn Gatling; his sons, Riddick Graham Gatling and Carter Harrison Randolph; his mother, Cathy Shelton Gatling; sister, Jessica Gatling Pearson (Roddy); nieces, Laurie and Connelly Pearson; cousins and many friends.

Will was a 1999 graduate of Central High School and earned his Bachelors Degree from Liberty University. Will deeply cared for others; he enjoyed having fun, making people laugh, being outdoors and spending time with his family, especially Riddick.

Graveside funeral services were held Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m. in the Bethel Church Cemetery, Alberta. In lieu of flowers please consider donations, in memory of Will Gatling, to the Victoria Golf Club, P.O Box 1002, Victoria, Va. 23974.

Online condolences may be made at: www.staplesfh.com.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.