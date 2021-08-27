Victoria to consider golf carts on streets

Within Victoria’s town limits golf carts are being considered for operation on all roadways except Main Street.

Town Council will hold a public hearing on the issue Tuesday, Sept. 14, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Victoria Municipal Building.

The proposal says golf cart operations will be limited to the streets with posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour. Golf carts are not allowed on Main Street from the intersection of Nottoway Boulevard to the east corporate limits, Court Street or Nottoway Boulevard.

Golf carts may cross these streets provided the crossing is within the 25 mile per hour speed zone.

Golf carts will not be permitted on the Tobacco Heritage Trail.

In order to allow golf carts to be used on public highways within the Town of Victoria, additional rules have been proposed to ensure golf carts are registered annually with the Town of Victoria before such use and their registrations are displayed at all times while on public highways. In addition, golf carts must display a slow-moving vehicle emblem.

Annual registration will also require proof of insurance coverage.

The registration fee will be set by council, according to the proposed ordinance.

In addition to any safety equipment required by the Code of Virginia for golf carts, these vehicles must have the following safety equipment installed: seat belts for driver and passengers; Headlights, tail lights, and turn signals, if the golf cart is driven between sunset and sunrise; either an unobstructed rear-view mirror and left side mirror, right and left rear-view mirror or a wide angle cross bar rear view mirror.