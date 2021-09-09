Kavaliers Volleyball 8-0 for the season

Kenston Forest School had a great week on the volleyball court.

The middle school team opened their season with two victories 2-1 over Southampton Academy on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and 2-0 over Fuqua School on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The middle school team is 2-0 on the season and back in action this coming Thursday, Sept 9 against Blessed Sacrament Huguenot.

The JV team also opened their season with two matches this past week going 1-1. On Tuesday, Aug. 31 they dropped their opener to Southampton 2-0 but bounced back on Thursday, Sept. 2. defeating Fuqua School 2-0.

The Varsity team continued their winning ways with a pair of victories. Tuesday, Aug. 31 they defeated Southampton Academy 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-11) and on Thursday, Sept 2 they defeated Fuqua School 3-0 (25-23, 28-26, 25-21).

For the week the Kavaliers were led offensively by Hanna Mahaney (14 kills and 15 points off serve with 7 aces), Regan Tanner (20 points off serve with 6 aces and 59 assists), Taylor Maione (19 points off serve with 4 aces), Caroline Bayne 1(4 kills), and Shelby Gunn (16 kills in one match played). Defensively the Lady Kavs were led by Maione (42 digs and solid serve receive) and Mahaney (18 digs).

The Kavaliers are 8-0 on the season with one tie and 2-0 in VCC conference play.