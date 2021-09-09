September 11, 2021

Victoria Elementary School receives supplies

By Staff Report

Published 1:51 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021

Victoria Christian Church delivers school supplies to Victoria Elementary:  The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Victoria Christian Church recently organized a collection drive for school supplies to be donated to Victoria Elementary. Shown receiving the multiple boxes of supplies are from left, Julie Dalton, principal; Janet Johnson, guidance counselor; and Kristin Peebles, assistant principal.

