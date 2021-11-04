VES starts Kindness Squad

Victoria Elementary School (VES) is utilizing the theme “Kindness Counts” this school year. To recognize students who go above and beyond to show kindness to others, VES created a “Kindness Squad.” For October, teachers nominated a student from each homeroom. The Squad met recently to come up with a theme for the entire school to work on called “manners.” The Squad will also choose a reward for the whole school should students be successful at improving their manners.