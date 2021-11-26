Paint party held
Ripberger Public Library hosted a paint party on Nov. 16. Instruction was provided by Kathy Lee, Pretty in Paint. Participants include Kathy Lee, J. B. Crenshaw, Teresa Crenshaw, Brenda Boswell, Kathy Watson, Nancy Bagley, Connie Krupa, Samuel Long, Angie Long, Tiffany Griffin, Hailey Sweitzer, Diane Clark, Sheilia Amos and Cynthia Arthur.
