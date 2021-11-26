November 26, 2021

  • 50°

Paint party held

By Staff Report

Published 11:05 am Friday, November 26, 2021

Ripberger Public Library hosted a paint party on Nov. 16. Instruction was provided by Kathy Lee, Pretty in Paint. Participants include Kathy Lee, J. B. Crenshaw, Teresa Crenshaw, Brenda Boswell, Kathy Watson, Nancy Bagley, Connie Krupa, Samuel Long, Angie Long, Tiffany Griffin, Hailey Sweitzer, Diane Clark, Sheilia Amos and Cynthia Arthur.

