Weekend house fire damages home
The homeowners of a residence located in the 1700 block of Lunenburg Ave. were able to escape their home without injury following a fire on Saturday, Nov. 27. Both Victoria Fire and Rescue and Kenbridge Fire Department responded to the scene around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the residence. According to Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton, the fire is believed to have been electrical in nature.
More solar groups looking at county
Like most Virginia localities, Lunenburg is seeing an influx in solar developers looking to construct solar farms throughout rural portions... read more