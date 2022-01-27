A Box of Love: Every knee shall bow

As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God. Roman 14:11

I was sitting at my desk playing “free cell” when all of a sudden I began saying, “Every knee will bow, and every tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.” I found myself repeating it over and over. Finally, I got up from the desk, got my Bible, and read Philippians 2:10 – 11 – “So that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

I was wondering why Jesus kept putting that verse in my mind. It would not go away; it was as if Jesus was speaking to me. Telling me everyone will bow and must confess that Jesus Is Lord. We do not have a choice.

The scriptures tell us to have the same love and one mind on one accord. But do nothing selfishly or conceit, but in humility to others not thinking of ourselves. Be Christ-Like in our minds and spirits.

It is God that works through us. Therefore, we should do all things without grumbling and disputing so that we may be innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked generation, and we shine as lights in the world.

That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. Roman 10:9

For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. Roman 10:10

For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on Him shall not be ashamed. Roman 10:11

Please read the rest of the chapter. Roman 10:1-21.

I have sworn by myself, the Word is gone out of my mouth in righteousness, and shall not return. That unto me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear. Isaiah 45:23

Jesus tells us that we must bow and confess that Jesus is Lord no matter who we are. Jesus’ Word cannot go out void, and everyone who hears and believes is saved.

Jesus constantly asks us to come to Him before it is too late. When we ask Jesus for forgiveness, He will freely forgive us. Jesus does not want any of us to be lost; that is why His Word is going through the world, telling and showing people who God is. Jesus is doing miracles today as He did before. Jesus is Lord of Lords, King of Kings, and whatever you and I need Him to be. I wanted you to learn the Goodness of Jesus the Christ with me.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.