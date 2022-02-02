Michael Anthony Drummond was born on Jan. 1, 1953 to Emma and Elgie Haywood Drummond Sr. of Victoria.

He was educated in the Lunenburg County Public Schools in Victoria. At an early age Michael was baptized at First Baptist Church in Victoria, where he worshipped the Lord’s word and served as a choir member and took a direct hand in the care and maintenance of the Lord’s house while growing up around mentoring parents, family and friends.

After graduating from Central Senior High School in Victoria, Michael directed his future in the direction with the Postal Service in Greensboro, North Carolina. After he finalized his service with the Federal Postal Service, he returned back to Victoria to aid in the care of his parents and the family farm. After many years in Victoria, he moved to Lawrenceville, until he received his calling from the Lord to come home.

Michael Anthony Drummond, 69, departed this life on Jan. 14, to be with the Lord at Southside Regional Hospital, Petersburg.

He leaves to cherish his memories of his life with his brother, Grayling A. Drummond and sister-in-law, Shirley Drummond of Newport News; nephew, Jerrell Drummond of Scottsdale, Arizona; aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

God saw the road was getting rough and weary, the hills were getting harder to climb, He gently closed his loving eyes and whispered “Peace Be Thine”, His weary nights are past, His ever patient worn out frame has found sweet peace at last for he has gone home to be with the lord.

No service is planned.

S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.