Norman Gerold “Dickie” Mayton, 66 of Victoria and formerly of Blackstone, joined his family in Heaven on Jan. 28. He was the son of the late Norman Joseph Mayton and Annie Ruth Mayton and brother of the late Anne V. Long.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Wanda Owens Mayton; his daughters, Amy Owens Jones (Alphonsa “Redd”) and Candy Driggs Epps (Stephen “Steve”) all of Victoria; his son, Ernest P. Driggs Jr (Amy Mae) of Alberta; his grandchildren, Christen A. “Boo Boo” Smith, Dillon J. “Pnutt” Smith, Orlandus L. Epps, Jaden G Epps, Malakai I. Epps, Alex R. Driggs, Jason “JJ” Driggs and Alana M. “LaLa” Driggs; his sister, Edith V. Wray; sister-in-laws, Susie Owens Johnston and Donna Sue Gray and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Norman graduated from Central High School in Victoria and received his CNA degree from Southside Virginia Community College. He worked for Homeaide and for Piedmont Geriatric Hospital. He retired from Babies R Us as a manager. He enjoyed cooking, grilling, living the country life and spoiling his grandchildren. He loved all of his family.

The family received friends Tuesday Feb. 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge.

As per Norman’s request there will be no services.