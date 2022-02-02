Thomas “Tommie” Clyde Burns was born on June 11, 1954 to Thomas Burns and Gladys Lambert Burns. He entered into eternal rest on Jan. 17, at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill.

He graduated from Brunswick Senior High School in June 1973. He started his service in the United States Army in the same month and would serve his country for 20-years, retiring as a Staff Sergeant on June 30, 1993. After leaving the Army, Thomas began working for the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Corrections (Mecklenburg & Baskerville). After 21 years and 9 months, he retired on Aug. 1, 2015. Retirement was short, he returned to work for the Department of Corrections in Sept. 2015 part-time where he worked until his transition.

In Feb. 1977 he was joined in Holy Matrimony to Mary Evelyn White. To this union, one son, Chadwick (Chad) D. Burns was born. Thomas loved his family and was dedicated to ensuring they were well cared for, supported and protected. No matter the time or distance, you could count on him to be there. While large in statue, he was a kind and giving person. Recently his fondness and kindness extended to his 8 month old great niece Kai’lani that he adored. These gestures extend well past his family to co-workers, strangers and incarcerated men in the Correction Facility.

Thomas was a dedicated member of White Rock AME Zion Church in Alberta. He served as Chairman of the Trustee Board, as an usher, led the charge to maintain the cemetery, among other responsibilities and was always there to support his church family and the needs of the church. It was through the church that he built a close relationship with Thomas Moseley.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Gladys Burns; two siblings, Gladys (Elaine) Burns and Larry (Bo) Burns and two nephews, Lance Burns and Willie Watkins Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory and kindness a devoted wife, Mary Evelyn Burns (Kenbridge); one son, Chad Burns (Richmond); four siblings, Annette Byrd (Doug), Juanita Burns, Ricky Burns (Ethel) all of Brunswick County and Wanda White (John) of Kenbridge; a mother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth White; four brothers-in-law, Thomas White, James White (Margaret), John White and Robert White; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Coleman (Wilbert) and Patricia Watkins; 13 nieces/nephews, Andre Burns, Kelvin Walker, Dexter Green, John White Jr., Marcus Burns, Tremayne Coleman, god-child, Wilbert Coleman Jr., Jaqueline Burns, Rhonda Moore, Chamika McKnight, Shonda Moore-Stevens, Tammy Moton and Tasha Foster; six aunts; four uncles; dear friends ,Thomas Moseley, Joseph Grant and Melvin Lambert and a host of great nieces/nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m., at White Rock AME Church, Alberta, Rev. Yolanda Buck, Pastor.

S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home, Kenbridge, served the family.