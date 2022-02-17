Gee remembered for his service

The Kenbridge community is mourning the loss of a lifelong resident and fire department member who is known for his serving heart.

Harold Benjamin “HB” Gee Jr., 89, passed away Saturday, Feb.12.

Gee joined the Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) in February 1954 and served for 68 years.

“He rarely ever missed a meeting,” said KVFD Secretary Todd Wilson. “Before COVID, he only missed nine meetings, and five of those were in 2019.”

Wilson said he always looked up to Gee.

“I remember him from church when I was a small boy, way before the fire department, and I always looked up to him. One thing I remember most about HB is how meticulous he was. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him with a hair out of place.”

In addition to serving on the fire department, Gee was also a charter member and former Captain of the Kenbridge Emergency Squad, where he was a paramedic for over twenty-five years.

Gee spent his life serving those in the Kenbridge community. He was a Councilman, scoutmaster, youth sports coach, and in his church, Kenbridge Disciples of Christ, he served as Deacon and Elder.

Gee graduated from Kenbridge High School in 1951. He served in the United States Army National Guard for 30 years and the State Defense Force for two years.

Gee retired as Postmaster with the U.S. Postal Service in Kenbridge after 30 years of service and then went on to pursue a career as a Pharmacy Technician with Smith’s Pharmacy in Kenbridge, where he worked for another 24 years before retiring at the age of 83.