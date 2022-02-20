The Word — Don’t wait for heaven

I can’t wait for Heaven. Can I get an “AMEN” on that?! Shew-wee. It’s hard to find anyone who won’t agree about wanting to go to Heaven. Folks talk about the streets of gold (Revelation 21), the mansion/room awaiting (John 14), the no more death/mourning/crying/ pain/etc. (Revelation 21). We read about being before God Almighty and worshipping Him forever and ever and ever and ever. Can someone shout a loud “WOOOO” like you’re Ric Flair?

I. Can’t Wait. For. Heaven! What do you anticipate the most about Heaven?

What gets you the most excited about Heaven? We talk about and dream about Heaven a whole lot.

Can I ask a few questions? Do you long for Heaven? Do you want Heaven? Do you firmly believe that Heaven’s found through Jesus (John 14)? Do you look forward to worshiping in Heaven alongside a ton of other folks who love Jesus?

Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes — a resounding yes, amen and amen. Now, one more question: If you are ready for all the blessings of Heaven, and ready to spend eternity with everyone, and ready for worshiping together for all eternity —then why can’t you now give one hour of your week in worship together to grow, feed, help one another right now? We claim to be ready for all eternity with one another and yet we aren’t even getting together right now for just a little bit of time in worship to help one another, pray for one another, lift one another. Are you sure you really want Heaven? Because it doesn’t appear we really care that much by the way we live and aren’t plugged in. Grab a bible and see how Hebrews 10:24-25 tells us to not give up meeting together. Read how Matthew 18:20 says where two or more are gathered in HIS name then He’s right there with us. What about in Colossians 3:16 tells of how the message of Christ happens in us as we worship together in psalms, hymns, etc. What about in Acts 2:42 where we see the early church getting together as often as possible to celebrate in communion together and to teach each other as they strive to grow in faith as One body. What about James telling us to “Not merely listen to the word, but do what it says.” Matthew 28, 2 Timothy 4, Matthew 6, Acts 9, Matthew 16, Romans 10, Ephesians 4, and so many more challenge us to come together and grow. We. Need. Each. Other.

I can’t wait for Heaven! We all want Heaven. Let’s worship as often as we can together now as we wait.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.