Grant to fund new apartments

A housing grant awarded to a local business will help refurbish downtown buildings into new apartments in Kenbridge.

As part of a $1,630,999 in Affordable Workforce Housing Grants awarded by the Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC), Smyth Properties LLC was awarded $250,000 for Adaptive Reuse of vacant downtown buildings into affordable rental apartments.

On Friday, Feb. 18, the CRC announced that it had awarded $1,630,999 in Affordable Workforce Housing Grants in the CRC region.

According to a press release from the CRC, the program’s goal is to establish 20 affordable workforce housing units in the CRC region by June 30, 2024. Six of those units will be built in Kenbridge.

The CRC sought grant proposals from experienced housing partners to assist the CRC in accomplishing the program goals.

In addition to Smyth Properties LLC, the Town of Blackstone/Southside Outreach and Piedmont Habitat for Humanity in Farmville were also awarded housing grants.