Southside Opportunity Fund accepting scholarship applications

Southside Electric Cooperative’s (SEC) scholarship program, the Southside Opportunity Fund, is accepting applications from students headed to college or a trade/ technical school this fall. Applications will be taken through mid-April.

High school and homeschool seniors who receive electricity at their homes from SEC are eligible to apply for the $1,000 scholarships. The application deadline is April 18, and scholarships will be awarded later in the spring.

“Helping young people in our service area with furthering their educations is one of SEC’s biggest priorities and also one of its greatest pleasures,” said Lloyd Lenhart, director of community relations. “The future success of our communities is tied to education, and we look forward to helping as many students as possible this year.”

The program was created by the SEC Board of Directors to provide scholarships and other opportunities for Cooperative members and their families. It is part of a recognition by the Cooperative of the importance of preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs.

Since the scholarship program started in 2016, 114 grants totaling $130,000 have been awarded to graduates at 25 high schools across SEC’s 18-county service area. The fund has also directed more dollars to students attending the Power Line Worker Training School at Pickett Park in Blackstone.

A combination of weighted criteria is used in the selection process: 45% financial need, 45% academic achievement and 10% personal statement. Scholarships must be used for tuition, student fees, lodging or textbooks.

To be eligible, the applicant’s primary residence must receive its electric power from SEC, the applicant must receive a high school diploma or GED by the fall of 2022 and the applicant must be entering his or her first semester of college or trade/technical school in the fall of 2022. Proof of admission will be required if selected to receive a scholarship.

For more information and to apply for a scholarship, visit www.sof. coop.