Grace Yeatts Bishop, 90 of Kenbridge, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 23. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell W. Bishop; her daughter, Jane B. Boles; her parents, Frank Grayson Yeatts Sr. and Eula Hamlet Yeatts and her brother, Frank G. Yeatts Jr.

She is survived by her daughters; Melba B. Gilley and Sue B. Procise (Rick); five grandchildren, John Gilley, Kyle Gilley (Robin), Stephanie Henry (Troy), Pamela Berkley (Chad) and Nick Procise; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister, Marian Yeatts Compton and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bishop, along with her husband, was owner and operator of the Darrell W. Bishop General Merchandise store for many years and was a faithful member of the Kenbridge Christian Church.

The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Clarke Funeral Home, in Kenbridge, from 1 p.m. until start of services at 2 p.m. Private entombment in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Kenbridge Christian Church, C/O Rev. Cameron Bailey, 38 Hill Top Road, Kenbridge, VA 23944.