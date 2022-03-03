Harris honored for 50 years of service

The Town Council of Kenbridge recently presented Kenbridge Fire Department Chief Richard W. Harris, “Dicky” with a resolution for his service of 50 years as Fire Chief to the Kenbridge Fire Department. Harris was recognized for protecting the Town of Kenbridge, the businesses and the citizens of Kenbridge, the County of Lunenburg and the surrounding Towns and Counties. Harris was quick to recognize his family, who were in attendance, for allowing him the ability to serve in this capacity. Harris, left, was presented the resolution by Mayor Ken Blackburn.