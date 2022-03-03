Millie Hancock Coffman, 81, of Victoria, passed into the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 25. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryce Anderson Hancock and Grace Elizabeth Daniel Hancock; her brother and sister-in-law, Herman Bryce Hancock and Patricia Ann Bagley Hancock; sister-in-law, Jean Coffman Shank and many friends.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jon Dean Coffman; daughters, Wendy C. Funderburk (Chuck) and Tracey C. Rowsey (Jerry); grandsons, Chad and Kevin Rowsey, Trey and Troy Funderburk; niece, Tammy H. Murray (John) and great-nieces, Jill Ha and Ann Murray.

Millie enjoyed playing golf and cards, especially Bridge. She always prayed for others. She loved people and was always concerned about them.

“Do not mourn for me, but celebrate my journey home” on Wednesday, March 2, at 11 a.m., at the Victoria Baptist Church, where I was a lifelong member and former Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years. Interment Crestview Memorial Park, LaCrosse.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Victoria Baptist Church, P.O. Box 911, Victoria, VA 23944.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of services. www.clarkeandstaples.com.