Rosa Lee Bishop Yancey, of Kenbridge, died Feb. 23, after a brief illness. She was born in the year 1943 to the late Lula Moore and Alwyn Kendig Bishop. She was the younger sister of the late Janie Catherine Bishop Ali.

She attended Kenbridge High before studying at RPI. After graduation and while working in Richmond, she met her beloved husband of 48 years. They returned to the family farm where they raised their family.

She was a lifelong member of Kenbridge United Methodist Church, where she served as President of UMW, VBS Director and Church Secretary. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, traveling and being with friends.

She is survived by her husband, Carson Wayne and her daughters, Ginger Lee Phelps (Joe) and Jean Elizabeth Bell (Al). The light of her later life was her grandchildren, Kenlee Mae, Dale and Paul and a host of others that called her Mimi.

The family received friends at the home of Joe and Ginger. A gathering of family and friends was held Saturday, Feb. 26, at 12 p.m., in Kenbridge United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kenbridge United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 926, Kenbridge, VA 23944, to continue God’s work in Rosa Lee’s name.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.