Ethel Lee Moore Johnson passed away at Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill. She was born Nov. 3, 1935 in Brunswick County, to the late Claiborne and Lucy Moore.

Ethel accepted the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at a very young age and was baptized at Union R.Z.U.A. Church, Meredithville, where she served faithfully until her passing. Ethel served on the following: President of the Senior Choir, Treasurer of the Pastor’s Aide, Sunday School Secretary and Member, South Central #7 Union Member, Mother Board and Missionary Circle.

On July 30, 1953, she was joined in holy matrimony to the late James Russell Johnson and to this union eight children were born.

Ethel was a domestic worker for many years and drove school bus over 30 years for Lunenburg County Public Schools. She was also the dispatcher for Johnson Brothers’ Trucking Company, L.L.C. in Kenbridge.

Ethel enjoyed watching TV. Some of her favorite shows were: In the Heat of the Night, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, Sanford and Son, Young and the Restless, Bold and the Beautiful, Little House on the Prairie and Cops. Ethel was an avid fan of Virginia Tech. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and talking on the telephone all day.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her daughter, Costella Johnson; son, James Alvin Johnson; maternal parents, Claiborne and Lucy Moore; husband, James Russell Johnson; siblings, Lucius Jake Moore, Clarence Lee Moore Sr., Floyd Moore Sr., Dorothy M. Ragsdale and Richard Moore; grandson, Brandon Johnson and special friend, Deacon Sam Muffree.

She leaves to cherish her memory: children, Helen J. Hendrick, Stanley M. Johnson (June), Melvin J. Johnson (Valerie) all of Kenbridge, Claretha Johnson of Woodbridge, Virgie J. Dow (Timothy) and Carolyn J. Nelson of Kenbridge; sisters, Annie Simmons of Compton, California, Clara M. Smith and Emma Staples of Alberta; sisters-in-law, Nancy Johnson of Kenbridge, Charlotte Bridgeforth (Ephraim) of Rahway, New Jersey, Mary Pritchard of Richmond and Maggie Walker (Eddie) of Elizabeth, New Jersey; daughter-in-law, Marsha Vines Johnson of Roanoke; grandchildren, Theresa Lawson of Blackstone, Ju’Coby Hendrick (Turkey) of Kenbridge, Danielle Johnson of Richmond, Daron Johnson and Delisa Johnson of Roanoke, Shareese Harris of Woodbridge, Sharniqua Harris of Washington, D.C., Jamaal Johnson of Kenbridge, Adrian Johnson, Destini Wright, Jayda Johnson, Devonte Johnson and Devin Johnson of all of Roanoke; great-grandchildren, Unity and Udaya of Roanoke, LaNiya Johnson and Domonic Morillo of Woodbridge and Alon Pierce of Richmond; god children, Sidney and Wanda Hill of Kenbridge; adopted sons, Sam Muffree Jr. of Queens Village, New York, Danny Baugh (Kim) of Victoria; devoted/special friends, Fannie Moore (Ruby) of Kenbridge, Charlette Edmonds of Victoria, Morris Hester of Conyers, Georgia and Billy and Stephanie Smith of Woodbridge; caregivers, Mary Jones of Blackstone, Stacey Tisdale of Kenbridge and Barbara Pritchett of Alberta and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, bus drivers and many more.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, Aug. 15, at Brown’s Memorial Chapel in Lawrenceville with interment in the Union R.Z.U.A. Church Cemetery Meredithville.