Did you know?

Women make up the greatest percentage of volunteers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says women currently volunteer roughly 6 percent more than men. The time each gender spends volunteering is also different. Women, on average, spend 15.7 minutes per day volunteering while men only spend 11.3 minutes per day in volunteer work. What types of jobs might volunteers be doing? Fundraising for an event is the most common type of volunteer job in the United States. This is followed by tutoring or teaching; collecting, preparing, distributing or serving food; general labor; professional or management assistance; and coaching, refereeing or supervising sports teams.