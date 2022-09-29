Southside SPCA needs donations

The problem started over the last year. As people lost jobs, they could no longer afford to take care of their animals. Others went back into the office and decided they didn’t have time to care for any pets. In many cases, that meant turning dogs and cats over to the Southside Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

“We are very full,” said Steve Smelcer, a member of the Southside board of directors. “As soon as one is adopted out we are pulling from county shelters and filling right back up.”

The SPCA has seen an increase in surrendered pets from Farmville and the surrounding area. Extra animals means an increased need for all kinds of supplies. That’s where the community comes in.

A NEED FOR HELP

With a constant cycle of dogs and cats calling the SPCA their temporary home, many supplies are needed to keep up with the demand. Dog and cat food along with treats are always at the top of the list. The shelter can also use collars, leashes, cat litter, pet cleaning supplies, paper towels and more.

Folks can visit Amazon to see a wishlist of the specific items and preferred brands the Southside SPCA needs. Amazon users can also choose Southside SPCA as their charity of choice when using Amazon Smile, which donates a percent of the purchase price. With the holidays coming up, folks can buy gifts to give to family and friends while also giving support to a good cause.

“We greatly appreciate all of the public’s help and support as we are totally donor funded and they always come through for us,” said Smelcer.

The Southside SPCA constantly has fundraising events in the works. Folks can check southsidespca.org to stay up to date on the next event.

WHAT IS SOUTHSIDE SPCA?

The Southside SPCA is an independent, donor-supported nonprofit organization dedicated to helping companion animals in Southside Virginia. Being a no-kill shelter, the SPCA does what it can to make sure the dogs and cats in its care are taken care of until they find a loving home.

According to Smelcer, monetary donations are always welcome. Being a donor-supported nonprofit, the shelter relies on monetary donations to pay the bills to keep the shelter open and the animals in its care fed.

Anyone wanting to drop off donations can do so from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week at the shelter, located at 7352 Patrick Henry Highway, Meherrin. Or you can drop off donations during operating hours at Tail Waggers Thrift Store at 439 Railroad Ave., Keysville.