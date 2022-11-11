AARP warns of veterans scam Published 10:00 am Friday, November 11, 2022

According to the Federal Trade Commission, reported fraud attacks against our nation’s veterans and their families jumped 69 percent from 2020 to this year. And new scams are popping up every day.

The AARP sent out a notice on Tuesday, Nov. 8, warning about a benefits scam targeting veterans in connection with the Camp Lejeune Settlement. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which became federal law in August, lets veterans and their survivors pursue compensation if they developed serious illnesses from water contamination at the base. The scam involves someone calling and promising to represent you to get those benefits in exchange for a fee. To learn more about the Camp Lejeune Settlement, you can call the VA’s toll-free number at 1-800-698-2411.