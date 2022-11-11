Chamber to sponsor holiday competition Published 8:30 am Friday, November 11, 2022

The Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce will once again sponsor a Business Christmas Decorating Competition for businesses in Kenbridge and Victoria.

Judging will be held on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Deadline for entry forms to be sent in is Nov. 29 at 12 noon. Ribbons will be given for first, second, and third place, as well as honorable mentions in each category. One first place winner will be chosen to win the tri-color ribbon.

“As President of the Chamber, I hope that all businesses take to the time to decorate for the Holiday Season and make our county festive.” Tony Matthews said.

Businesses can enter the completion in one of the following categories: Traditional or Novelty.

If unsure as to which category to enter, call Bernice Thompson at (434) 676-8214.

Entry forms can be found on the Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and the Chamber website.

According to Matthews, contest forms will also be placed at post offices, libraries, doctor’s offices, and dentist offices throughout the county.