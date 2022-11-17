Buddy Poppy campaign held Published 8:30 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

The VFW Auxilary Post #9954 held a Buddy Poppy Campaign on Saturday, Nov. 12, selling poppies to those in the Victoria and Kenbridge Communities. Members were at Timmy’s Grocery and Vaughan’s of Victoria and Shoppers Value in Kenbridge selling poppies.

Proceeds will be used for the benefit of Veterans and for programs that serve them.

Before Memorial Day in 1922, the VFW conducted its first poppy distribution, becoming the first veterans’ organization to organize a nationwide distribution.

The poppy soon was adopted as the official memorial flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, as it remains today.

In 1923 the organization decided that VFW Buddy Poppies would be assembled by disabled and needy veterans who would be paid for their work to provide them with financial assistance. The next year, disabled veterans at the Buddy Poppy factory in Pittsburgh assembled VFW Buddy Poppies. The designation “Buddy Poppy” was adopted at that time.

Today, Buddy Poppies are still assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA Hospitals.