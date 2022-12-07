Church looks to feed area Published 8:30 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The Victoria Church of the Nazarene wants to give back to the community in a big way.

But help is needed.

On Friday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m., the church will be holding a Community Christmas Dinner for anyone who wishes to join.

“This will be our first Christmas dinner and we would love to be able to serve 150 people,” said Youth Leader for the Victoria Church of the Nazarene Jennifer Jackson.

With the event less than a week away, the church community is still seeking donations and volunteers who would like to help serve others in the area.

Jackson said specifically turkeys, desserts, and drinks are needed.

There will be a curbside option for meal pick-up for those who do not want to have dinner at the church.

“Our church would like to serve our community and we know that many are hurting this time of year and it seems this year has been particularly tough,” Jackson said. We just want to share the love of Jesus. As a church, we decided this would be one way to do that.”

Jackson said anyone who wishes to make a donation for the dinner can bring items to the church at 1404 6th St Victoria or contact Jackson at (434) 637-6849 or by email at jennidj@icloud.com.