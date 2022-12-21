Robert E. Lee Published 12:43 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Robert E. Lee, 73 of North Chesterfield, formerly of Kenbridge, dies on Nov. 23, at Sitter Barfoot Veterans Center in Richmond.

He was a retired technical sergeant from the United States Air Force, for where he served 20 years.

He is survived by two brothers, Rev. Charles Lee Jr. (Shirley) and John A. Hazelwood (Audrey); two sisters, Stella Patterson of Baltimore, Maryland and Patrice Hazelwood of Chesterfield and other relatives and friends.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2:30 p.m., at Peoples Community Center, Victoria, with Rev. Robin Wilson, eulogist. Interment followed in Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, with full military honors on Monday, Dec. 5. Service was under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.

