George M. Seay Jr. ‘Pap’ Published 8:15 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

George M. Seay Jr. “Pap” passed away peacefully at the Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, VA on Jan. 16, after suffering from COPD and cancer. He was 92 years old.

Better known as “Pap”, he was born to the late Janie (Barnes) Seay and George M. Seay on Sept. 14, 1930, in Lunenberg County. He graduated from Lunenberg Training High School, where he played basketball for several years. After spending 18 months working local jobs, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950. He served in the Korean War for 3 years, where he earned a Purple Heart, three Bronze Service Stars and a Korea Service Medal. He was honorably discharged after being shot by enemy fire. He later moved to New Jersey to work various jobs.

In 1956, he moved to Washington, D.C. and began working for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail sorter. After 36 years, he retired from his government job and moved back to his beloved hometown of Kenbridge, where he cared for his ailing mother until her death.

An enthusiastic sports fan, he loved all the Washington, D.C. sports teams, especially the Redskins (now the Commanders). Win or lose, he wore his Redskins jersey proudly every football season. He loved dogs, keeping a nice clean car, motorcycles, watching TV and sweets – especially cookies, cakes and popsicles. He was very proud of his hometown (Kenbridge) and before he became ill, he enjoyed driving around “his town” to stop and to talk to friends, family and neighbors. Also, he could often be found at home sitting on his back porch, looking out of the window, listening to music and of course talking on the phone.

George married Dorothy (Scott) Seay on Feb. 2, 1952.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lucy (Seay) Brown; brother-in-law, James Brown and his daughter, Dorothy Belinda (Seay) Edmonds (in 2020).

He leaves behind his loving wife of 70 years; stepdaughter, Daureen (Stanford) Richards; grandchildren, Gretna Davis, Alethea Edmonds and Robert Seay; great-grandchildren, Gregory Davis and Hamilton Weathers and great-great granddaughter, Kikoa Weathers. He also leaves behind his beloved niece, Pamela Brown; some favorite cousins, specifically, John Medley and his wife, Diane, Mike Medley, Janie Medley and Lenwood (Lil Mickey) Barnes.

He was preceded in death by two special friends, Roosevelt Wilson of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Lenard Boyd of Oxon Hill, Maryland. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

The family would like to thank each of you for your prayers, calls, love, visit and anything you may have done for Pap during his illness and his home going. May God forever bless and keep each of you in loving care.

Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m., at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 219 N. Broad St., Kenbridge. Interment will be private.

S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Home, Kenbridge, is serving the family.