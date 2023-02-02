Investigation continues into Route 723 crash Published 8:45 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Virginia State Police still don’t have answers as to what caused a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 19. The incident happened at 7:42 p.m. on Route 723, just a half-mile north of Route 739.

According to Virginia State Police officials, a A 2008 Toyota Scion was traveling north on Route 723 when it entered a curve, ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver, 36-year-old Oscar M. Keller Jr., of Minot, North Dakota, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.