Investigation continues into Route 723 crash

Published 8:45 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Staff Report

Virginia State Police still don’t have answers as to what caused a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 19. The incident happened at 7:42 p.m. on Route 723, just a half-mile north of Route 739.

According to Virginia State Police officials, a A 2008 Toyota Scion was traveling north on Route 723 when it entered a curve, ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver, 36-year-old Oscar M. Keller Jr., of Minot, North Dakota, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

More News

egg prices

Avian flu drives local egg price hike

brunswick stew

Del. Wright stirs the pot

Dispatch reporter’s business wins national award

Crossroads Community Services

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events