A box of love: This is probably a test

A box of love Published 1:22 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Psalm 46:1

There are times when everything seems to go wrong. First, my television stopped working, and I had to buy another one. Next, my computer started acting up, but God stepped in, and the computer started working. Then my cell started acting like it had a mind of its own. It started randomly calling my contacts late at night. People were worried because they thought something was wrong since their phone rang so late.

The last straw was when my Google Mini stopped playing; boy, was I lost. I usually play Google Mini all day long, but today it stopped. I can do without the television, maybe even my cell phone, but I must have music while working.

I had a conversation with Jesus to figure out what was going on.

I realized Jesus tested me to see if I would trust Him or get angry. Jesus wants to know how we will react when trouble comes. Will we put our trust in Him, or will we curse Him?

There comes a time when the only thing we have is Jesus. Just as Satan came to God and asked about job, he has to ask God about us because Satan has no power except what God gives him. Unfortunately, Satan is strong in some of our lives, but with the help of Jesus, we can bind Satan up. Jesus wants us to know that He will not leave or forsake us.

I know now when my equipment fails, that is probably a test to remain calm and know that God has everything in control.

Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee. Deuteronomy 31:6.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.