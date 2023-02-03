Newcomb signs to play for Averett Published 3:34 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Kenston Forest School senior Mackenzie Newcomb signed to play softball for Averett University in Danville, Virginia. Averett University softball is part of the NCAA Division 3 level, competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). Mackenzie is the daughter of Bobby and Sandra Newcomb of Victoria. Pictured are, from left, front row, Bobby Newcomb, Mackenzie Newcomb, Sandra Newcomb. Back row, from left, are John McDaniel, Kenston Forest School Assistant Softball Coach Greg Gunn, Kenston Forest School Softball Coach Lori Bacon, Kenston Forest Head of School Joe Maione, Kenston Forest Athletic Director Chris Burke.