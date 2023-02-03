Newcomb signs to play for Averett

Published 3:34 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

By Staff Report

Kenston Forest

Kenston Forest School senior Mackenzie Newcomb signed to play softball for Averett University in Danville, Virginia. Averett University softball is part of the NCAA Division 3 level, competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). Mackenzie is the daughter of Bobby and Sandra Newcomb of Victoria. Pictured are, from left, front row, Bobby Newcomb, Mackenzie Newcomb, Sandra Newcomb. Back row, from left, are John McDaniel, Kenston Forest School Assistant Softball Coach Greg Gunn, Kenston Forest School Softball Coach Lori Bacon, Kenston Forest Head of School Joe Maione, Kenston Forest Athletic Director Chris Burke.

More Education

Post #9954 will once again offer a scholarship

Southside Community College

SVCC welcomes new dean

Lunenburg County Public schools

State error causes problem for Lunenburg, other school districts

Kenbridge Elementary School

Student recognized for exemplary behavior

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events