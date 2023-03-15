Central High to undergo renovations Published 8:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

This summer, Central High School (CHS) is slated to undergo a $1.4 million project renovation.

According to Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) Superintendent Charles Berkley Jr., the funds for this project were made available from the Commonwealth for Capital Improvement Projects.

“This funding will be for just Central High School, and it’s possible additional funds could be made available if the General Assembly and Governor expand upon the budget allotment for Capital Projects and if the locality decides to add any funding,” Berkeley said.

Berkley said school officials have been working on project planning since the funding became available in late 2022.

According to the superintendent, the upgrades to CHS include bathroom remodeling and other modifications as well as improving the entrance and main office areas for school safety and appearance.

Berkeley said the project at CHS is expected to be completed in early September, if not before.

CHS is one of many schools in the district that are getting upgrades.

The school system recently completed a 4.5 million HVAC project at both Kenbridge and Victoria Elementary schools.

“We will continue to do projects to extend the life of our facilities as funds are made available in the future or until funds are made available for new construction of a school or schools,” Berkeley said.

According to Berkley, plans are to implement other projects this school year, such as keyless entry, more cameras, metal detectors, and vape detectors at all schools funded by a grants specific to school security and local funding.