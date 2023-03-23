New pastor for Victoria Baptist Church Published 1:28 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Victoria Baptist Church has a new face delivering the message on Sundays. The church announced this week that Dr. Tom Stocks is serving as their interim pastor.

Stocks attended Mars Hill College earning a degree in Sociology and then transferred to Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina to complete a master’s degree in sociology. After serving as Journeyman Missionaries in the West Indies for two years with his wife Paula, he felt called into full-time ministry.

He attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and also received a Doctor of Ministry degree from Baptist Theological Seminary of Richmond. He and his wife have two daughters, Lindsey and Ashley.

Stocks served as senior pastor for just over 18 years at Rosalind Hills Baptist Church in Roanoke and as a volunteer Chaplain for the Roanoke County Police Department for 10 of those years.

The Baptist General Association of Virginia called him to serve as Field Strategist for the Valley Region from 2008 to 2015. He served as a resource person to pastors and 230 churches and seven associations. He was then called back into the pastorate to serve as senior pastor to Bon Air Baptist Church in Richmond from 2015 to 2022. Once again BGAV called and asked him to serve as Field Strategist for the Southside Region, covering 170 churches and eight associations, beginning in October of last year.