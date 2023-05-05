Polling places may have changed for voters Published 8:45 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Early voting for the June primaries is just around the corner with voting starting this week.

For those looking to beat the election day crowd, Lunenburg County will begin early voting on Friday, May 5 at the Lunenburg County Voter Registration.

With the latest redistricting, Lunenburg County Registrar Carolyn Parsons is reminding voters to check the Virginia Department of Elections website to verify their polling place as it may have changed.

“Since the redistricting after the last census, there have been changes made to the Lunenburg County district boundaries,” Parsons said in a statement. “The office tried to send out a notice to voters with their new polling place. Some of those got returned for various reasons or voters may not have received it or paid attention to the change.”

If you are unsure as to where your polling place will be, this election visit the Department of Elections website at elections. virginia.gov or call the Lunenburg County Registrar at 434-696-3071.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, The June primary elections will take place on Tuesday, June 20 for 66 of 133 cities and counties in Virginia. This will include Lunenburg County.

To be Eligible to Register to Vote in Virginia, a Person must:

• Be a resident of Virginia (a person who has come to Virginia for temporary purposes and intends to return to another state is not considered a resident for voting purposes).

• Be a U. S. Citizen.

• Be 18 years old (any person who is 17 years old and will be eighteen years of age at the next general election shall be permitted to register in advance and also vote in any intervening primary or special election).

• Not be registered and plan to vote in another state.

• Not currently declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

• If convicted of a felony, your right to vote must have been restored.