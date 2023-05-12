Rosewood celebrates a new king Published 8:00 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Rosewood Tea Room in Lunenburg held a Coronation Garden Party on Saturday, May 6 in honor of Britain’s Coronation of King Charles. The event featured classical music from Longwood University students, a mimosa bar, lots of food, photo ops and more. Rosewood is a colonial style residence built in 1799, which has operated as a tavern, judge’s house, post office and more throughout the years. Opened in 2018, the new Rosewood offers a newly refurbished cafe and tea rooms that serve afternoon tea on selected days.