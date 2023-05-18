VDOT includes five secondary roads in budget Published 8:30 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

No citizens spoke Thursday night, May 11, during a joint public hearing between The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Board of Supervisors as part of VDOT’s proposed Secondary Six-Year Plan for Fiscal Years 2023/24 through 2029/30.

The public hearing also included a discussion on the Secondary System Construction Program Budget for Fiscal Year 2023/24.

According to documents from VDOT the department is estimated to spend close to half a million dollars to improve five secondary roads this year.

If you live on the following secondary roads in Lunenburg County VDOT is expected to begin work on these roads this year.

Route 620 Renrut Road for 1.1 miles South to Route 621. This project, according to VDOT, is estimated to cost $173,000.

Route 772 Epps Lane for 0.3 miles from route 710 to the dead end, for an estimated cost $49,000.

Route 739 Chaffin Road for 0.5 miles from Route 723 to the dead end for a cost of $80,000.

Route 739 Reservoir Road for 0.35 miles from Route 723 to the dead end for a cost of $56,750 and Route 750 Watson Road for 0.8 miles from Route 360 to the dead end for a cost of $126,500.