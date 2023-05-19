Treasures on the Shelves: Some celebrities make great authors Published 11:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

If you are a reader, I’m sure you have your favorite authors and look forward to their new titles. Some writers just write books and then there are those who write in addition to other careers. In this column, I’ll highlight four performers who, rather than cash in by writing generic books, have crafted genuinely good fiction that will appeal to readers everywhere.

Tom Hanks is one of the most popular actors in the world and he is also a successful author. His first book, “Uncommon Type” was a series of stories linked by a typewriter. Published in 2018, it was an instant bestseller. His newest novel, “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” has just been released and chronicles the behind-the-scenes action of movie-making, with the cast of characters including those unsung heroes whose work isn’t seen by the public but who are crucial to a film’s success.

David Duchovny has been a well-known actor for decades, ever since his role in the ground-breaking television series “The X-Files” brought him to prominence. Despite his acting success, Duchovny is equally talented as a writer, and educated with undergraduate and master degrees in English Literature, it was only a matter of time before he added novelist to his resume. “Miss Subways”, published in 2018, was his second novel and is an offbeat and delightful blend of mythology, modern romance and nostalgia for New York City.

Lauren Graham is best known for her iconic roles on “Gilmore Girls” and “Parenthood” but before these hits, she was a struggling actress. In her fiction debut “Someday, Someday, Maybe”, she draws on these experiences to create a loveable and relatable heroine, a young actress in New York who despite her limited success, is determined to fulfill her dreams. Both funny and poignant, this novel will engage those who root for the underdog.

“This Bird Has Flown” is the first novel by Susanna Hoffs, co-founder of The Bangles. Having written or co-written several of the band’s biggest hits, it’s no surprise that she would choose the music business as the setting for her first book. Her main character, a female singer who has seen better days, is offered an opportunity to make a new album and that is just the start of the adventures in this romantic mash-up of love and music.

Happy reading!

Holly Howze is the branch manager for the Ripberger Public Library located in Kenbridge. She can be reached at lcplsbooks@gmail. com.