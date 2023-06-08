Elliott awarded for dedication to animals Published 8:30 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

Lunenburg Animal Control Officer Ray Elliott was recently recognized at the Animal Hero Awards at Busch Gardens in recognition of Animal Welfare Day as part of the Virginia Animal Protection’s Titans of Animal Protection and Welfare.

Officials with Virginia Animal Protection (VAP) said Elliott serves his community as their Chief Animal Control Officer diligently, but he deserves praise for his leadership at Lunenburg’s Animal Shelter.

“Ray is one of the most giving and special officers we have in Virginia, so he and his Shelter deserve the Public Animal Shelter Award.” VAP officials said.

Every Thanksgiving, Ray locks himself in the dog kennel and raises thousands of dollars to make sure he can save every animal who comes through his shelter. He also finds partners in other counties to take the many beagles and hound dogs that come into his shelter.

“We are so fortunate and very thankful to have Ray serving Lunenburg County. He consistently goes above and beyond for both people and animals,” said Lunenburg County Administrator Tracy Gee.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares presented the Animal Hero Awards at Busch Gardens in recognition of Animal Welfare Day.

“Today, we celebrated our Animal Protection, from law enforcement and prosecutors to animal welfare advocates and shelters,” Miyares said in an emailed statement. “Virginia has some of the strongest animal protection laws and most dedicated advocates in America. I salute all our award recipient’s hard, meaningful work to help protect and defend animals.”

In addition, the ceremony also acknowledged the hard work of prosecutors handling animal abuse cases, K9 officers, and animal control units within police and sheriff’s departments. The event also paid tribute to the unwavering dedication of veterinarians and other remarkable animal advocates.