Gordon F. Hadley Jr. Published 10:00 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Gordon F. Hadley Jr., known as “Buddy” to his family, entered into eternal peace and rest. Gordon was born in Ft. Lewis, Washington on Sept. 14, 1961. He graduated from Central High School in 1979, and went on to serve his country for 4 years in the US Army.

Later, Gordon became a Dental Technician, making dental prosthetics. He started his own dental lab, Metropolitan Dental Lab, and worked in that lab until the time of his death. Buddy found beauty in all things of nature and enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and fishing. A lifelong learner, Buddy took pride in educating himself and others whenever possible.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gordon F. Hadley Sr., and two brothers, Jonathan P. Hadley and Justin T. Hadley (Rooster).

He leaves to cherish his memory his children: Virginia Ellen Hadley of Miami, Florida, and Gordon F. Hadley III of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, both previously of Richmond; his mother, Sarah J. Hadley of Blackstone; brothers: Louis O. Hadley (Young) of Summerville, South Carolina, Mark A. Hadley (Pamela) of Blackstone and Carl J. Hadley (Tracy) of Broadnax; sisters: Sarah E. Chamaberlayne (Steven) of Victoria and Loretta J. Banks (Andrecko) of Blackstone and a special nephew and friend, Aaron F. Hadley of Blackstone. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per his wishes, there are no plans for a service at this time.