Nowlin reflects on World Series run Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Coach Brian Nowlin and the Lunenburg Little League baseball team are still on cloud nine from winning their division’s World Series in Louisiana earlier this summer.

Competing in the Dixie Youth Majors, the team finished runner-up in 2022, yet finished the ultimate goal this year.

“It was a pretty impressive summer. We won the district, the state and world. We got contributions from all 11 players. A lot of times you’ll have a certain group where some of the better players will play real well, and then it’s kind of tough when you get through the rest of the lineup. Pretty much everyone on the team offered us something,” Nowlin commented.

“They played really good defense. Our pitchers were lights out and probably the best that I’ve coached at this (age) group. Overall, they played well together and always had each other’s backs. They never panicked and always

thought we could win the games.”

Despite one blemish each in state and world play, the group finished 15-2 overall. They were able to beat Louisiana 7-2 and then 8-4 in the second encounter for the crown.

For Nowlin, it has a special feeling because of the nostalgia element and also getting to coach his son, Reed.

“I actually played on the first team from here that went to the World Series in 1986. We didn’t go again until 2019 and I coached that team that went,” Nowlin remarked.

“We’re pretty small compared to a lot of the places we have to play. People were watching it on Facebook live and listening to the radio, and then they had a parade for us when we got back. It was neat to be able to see the kids play that well, showcase their abilities, win and be successful for our town.”

Over 31 innings, pitchers Reed Nowlin, Vaden Liles, Bryant Long, Blake Overby and Christopher Walker accounted for a gaudy 62 strikeouts.