Auxiliary members visit School of Instruction Published 5:00 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Members of Victoria’s VFW Auxilary #9954 attended the statewide School of Instruction in Hopewell on Saturday, Aug. 19. Pictured, from left, are Auxiliary Treasurer Carole Wallace, Auxiliary President Bobbie Lee Rice, Auxiliary Secretary Edith Glidewell, District Four President Lisa Wilson, Auxiliary Conductress Pam Yoder and Auxiliary Vice President Elizabeth Perez. Group members said after attending the event, they look forward to serving local veterans during the new fiscal year.