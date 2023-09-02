Centra Southside gets some robotic help Published 8:30 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

Farmville’s hospital is getting some robotic help in September. Centra Southside Community Hospital (CSCH) announced last week they’ve purchased a DaVinci robot. The goal here is to spend the next few weeks training staff and surgeons to work with it, before going live with the program later in September.

Hospital officials said he new DaVinci XI robot will assist in the recruitment of a urologist and two general surgeons.

“We have hired some of the best providers in the state,” said Centra Southside CEO Tom Angelo. “We have just added a 3D mammography unit and a 128 slice CT scanner. CSCH is committed to having state-of-the-art equipment for our patients and community. The addition of a robot is a testament to our mission of improving the health and quality of life of our community.”

Minimally invasive/robotic surgery will be better for patients by enhancing surgical recovery through shorter length of stay, rapid recovery, higher quality, and safer surgery with less risk for infection. This will also improve outcomes for patients giving better visualization during the procedure and result in a speedier recovery.

The robotic system is used for prostatectomies, gynecologic procedures, urology/renal surgery, thoracic, and general surgery (colons, variety of hernias, bariatrics). Hospital officials aid robotic-assisted surgery allows surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy.

“People in our communities deserve to be back on their feet faster,” Anna Neece, the hospital’s vice president of perioperative services, said, “The technology leads to better outcomes for patients as well as increased retention and recruitment of highly qualified surgeons. We are grateful to be able to provide this service to more people.”