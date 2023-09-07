Historical Society launches annual photography contest Published 10:00 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

The Lunenburg Historical Society’s annual photo contest has officially started. Group officials said this week the theme is “Reflections of Lunenburg’s Yesterday’. If you want to compete, the contest is open to amateur photographers of any age. Entrants don’t even have to live in Lunenburg County. The rule is just that photos submitted to the contest must have been taken in Lunenburg County anytime since Sept. 2022.

As far as other official rules go, contestants can only enter one photo, either color or black and white. Submitted photos must be unframed 5” x 7” prints, mounted without glass covering on a mat, cardboard, or poster board. You just attach the required entry form on the back. As for those entry forms, you can pick them up at either of the county libraries in Kenbridge or Victoria.

Entry forms (which must be submitted with the contest entry) and detailed rules may be picked up at the county libraries in Kenbridge or Victoria. Rules can also be found on the Lunenburg Historical Society’s Facebook page.

This year, Friday, Oct. 20 will be the submission deadline. Those photos can be submitted at either the Ripberger Public Library at 117 S. Broad Street in Kenbridge or the Victoria Public Library, located at 1417 7th Street in Victoria.

There are monetary prizes for winners in both the color and the black and white divisions. Winners will be announced by November 1.