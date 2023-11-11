Lunenburg County Historical Society chooses contest winners Published 8:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

The Lunenburg County Historical Society has announced the results of its annual photo contest for amateur photographers. The contest called for submission of photos – either color or black and white – that reflect some aspect of the county’s history. Entries were judged on creativity, quality, and relevance to the stated theme.

This year’s winners, in both the contest’s color division and the black-and-white division, submitted photographs that emphasized topics pertinent to Lunenburg County’s history. Those topics include Tobacco cultivation and Religion.

Both of these have brought the county’s citizenry through difficult times. Tobacco was Lunenburg’s traditional cash crop. And what tobacco farmer has not prayed for a successful growing season? Tobacco provided the means of fulfilling the citizens’ physical needs, while religion fed their spiritual needs.

Historical Society members cited David Hite of Kenbridge’s photo as the color photograph winner. Hite’s work pictures tobacco air-curing in an old barn (ca. 1900) on Rash-Maddox Road in Lunenburg.

Meanwhile, Connie Krupa of Kenbridge won in the black-and-white division. She submitted a photograph of Antioch United Methodist Church on Route 168, the road from Kenbridge to South Hill. Built in 1857, this church has two main doors: one for the men; the other, for the ladies – as was the custom in that day.

OTHER CONTEST WINNERS

Other winners in the Historical Society contest are:

• Second place: Anna Bass of Victoria, whose color photo of the old Victoria High School shows it decorated at night for the Christmas season.

• Third place: Carole Wallace of Kenbridge, whose color composition shows a rural scene on Arvin’s Store Road, featuring old mailboxes surrounded by vibrant wild flowers and a farmhouse in the background.

• Honorable Mention: Jenean Hall of Onancock, VA, submitted a photograph of the main business section of Victoria, her hometown, which features buildings, some dating from the early 1900s.

Lunenburg County Historical Society photos on display

The two first-place photographs are currently on display at the Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge. After the first of the year, the photos will be at the Victoria Public Library for residents to view there.

Looking ahead to next year’s contest, amateur photographers are reminded that they may submit a picture of their choice – either color or black-and-white – taken in Lunenburg County any time after the close of this most recent contest: October 20, 2023. The closing date in the fall of 2024 will be announced closer to time. Once more, photos submitted should reflect an aspect of Lunenburg’s past. Winners receive cash prizes.