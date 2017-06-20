April 27, 2020

Dealerships adapt to pandemic

Car dealerships in the area have made adaptations to meet the challenges of conducting business during the COVID-19

Three houses deemed blighted

After years of discussion and attempts by the Town of Victoria to work with property owners, three properties

Longwood student talks about fight against virus

Longwood University student Devin Rivera rarely gets sick, so when the 21-year-old developed coronavirus symptoms within the span

Easter baptisms at the softball field

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey of Kenbridge Christian Church held drive-in services at the Lunenburg Softball Field on Maple

CRC gets CEDS approval

The Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC) received news April 15 that the Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced approval of the council's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).

by Alexa Massey.

Public WiFi available at park

Local students needing WiFi access to complete online school work can find availability at the Town of Victoria's Railroad Park. The town is providing the

by Staff Report.

KENSTON FOREST HONOR ROLL

Kenston Forest has announced honor roll students for the third quarter listed below by grade. SECOND GRADE *Gavin Garrett, *Ava Hudgins, *Heath Massie, *Tristan McGraw,

by Staff Report, Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:42 am

GRASP services still available

Class of 2020 high school seniors have been dealt a major blow by the upheaval of traditional senior year events caused by the COVID-19 impact.

by Staff Report, Friday, April 17, 2020 10:18 am

FUQUA SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

Fuqua School announces scholastic recognition for the lower, middle and upper school levels for the third nine weeks grading period of the 2019-2020 academic year.

by Staff Report, Saturday, April 11, 2020 1:11 pm

Department of Education gives initial approval to cancel testing

The U.S. Department of Education has given Virginia permission to cancel federally mandated Standards of Learning tests during the 2019- 2020 school year. Superintendent of

by Staff Report, Friday, April 10, 2020 12:10 pm

COVID – 19 update from SVCC

Southside Virginia Community College, along with all colleges in the Virginia Community College System, is moving to a pass/fail grading system to provide classes solely

by Staff Report, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 3:42 pm

DAR meeting, American war history of 100 years ago

The William Taylor Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed the return of a favorite presenter, Alexander "Al" F. Barnes, to

by Staff Report, Friday, March 27, 2020 11:26 am

LCHS essay contest for private or home-schooled students

Several weeks ago, the Lunenburg County Historical Society announced an essay contest for all eighth-grade students living in Lunenburg County. Essays on the topic "A

by Staff Report, Thursday, March 26, 2020 2:27 pm

Lack of students hits economy hard

In a span of less than two weeks, Farmville has gone from being a two-college town to a no-college town in an effort to limit

by Titus Mohler, Monday, March 23, 2020 2:55 pm

Lunenburg schools offer free meals beginning today

Lunenburg County Schools will provide free meals two days a week due to students being out of school due to the coronavirus. Breakfast and lunch

by Staff Report, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:45 am

Northam orders all K-12 schools to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to continued concern

by Alexa Massey, Friday, March 13, 2020 2:56 pm

Introducing Southern Virginia Food Hub

The Lunenburg County Historical Society will meet Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. at the Ripberger Public Library at 117 South Broad Street in Kenbridge.

by Staff Report, Friday, March 13, 2020 10:18 am

Rabies and microchipping clinic

Lunenburg Hospital and Lunenburg Animal Control will hold a microchip and rabies clinic Saturday, March 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lunenburg Animal Hospital.

by Staff Report, Thursday, March 5, 2020 1:31 pm

Grandparent shares story with students in celebration of Black History Month

The month of February is set aside in the United States to celebrate achievements by African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. In

by Staff Report, Saturday, February 29, 2020 10:08 am

Southside Opportunity Fund accepting scholarship applications

Applications for the annual Southside Opportunity Fund (SOF) scholarships for students headed to college or a trade/technical school will be taken through late March. High

by Staff Report, Friday, February 28, 2020 11:06 am

Southside SWCD seeking scholarship applicants

Southside Soil and Water Conservation District is offering the Joe and Helen Vaden Scholarship to a deserving student who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a

by Staff Report, Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:00 am

Maione named recipient of DAR Good Citizenship Award

Kenston Forest School senior, Nicholas Maione, of McKenney, was the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award sponsored by the William

by Staff Report, Saturday, February 22, 2020 12:07 pm

DAR recognizes high school seniors

The William Taylor Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently hosted high school seniors who had been selected by their respective schools for

by Staff Report, Friday, February 21, 2020 2:16 pm

Scholarship offered to graduating seniors

The Southside Virginia Herb Society is offering a $500 scholarship for college. This scholarship is available to high school seniors living in Charlotte, Halifax, Lunenburg

by Staff Report, Friday, February 21, 2020 10:47 am

Fuqua celebrates 100th day of school

Fuqua School's pre kindergarten and K/1 classes celebrated the 100th day of school January 24. Students used their imaginations to create projects representing 100 items.

by Staff Report, Thursday, February 20, 2020 2:46 pm

Voice of Democracy audio-essay winners

The VFW is dedicated to promoting patriotism and investing in future generations. The VFW sponsors an essay contest every year for students to compete for

by Staff Report, Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:22 am

Teachers recognized by VFW

The VFW recently recognized teachers for their commitment to teaching patriotism to their students. Middle school teacher, Cam Williams, and Upper School teacher, Megan Martin,

by Staff Report, Thursday, February 20, 2020 9:11 am

KFS students attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards

Kenston Forest School students, Molly Epperson and Mya Mahaney, attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards at the 4H Airfield Center in Wakefield, Feb. 15 and

by Staff Report, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:18 pm

Spelling Bee winners recognized

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) Division Spelling Bee winner Morgan Turner, a fourth grader at Victoria Elementary, and runner up Levi Peacock, a fifth grader

by Staff Report, Thursday, February 13, 2020 2:42 pm

KENSTON FOREST SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

Kenston Forest has announced honor roll students for the second quarter listed below by grade. SENIORS *Peyton Coleman, *Braden Dornak, *Sydney Harmon, *Nicholas Maione, *Katie

by Staff Report, Friday, February 7, 2020 11:28 am

VFW Horace E. Meyers Scholarship

VFW Post 9954 of Victoria, will once again offer a $500 Horace E. Meyers scholarship to a graduate of Class 2020. To be eligible for

by Staff Report, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 12:10 pm

