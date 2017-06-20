Rev. J. Cameron Bailey of Kenbridge Christian Church held drive-in services at the Lunenburg Softball Field on Maple ...

Longwood University student Devin Rivera rarely gets sick, so when the 21-year-old developed coronavirus symptoms within the span ...

After years of discussion and attempts by the Town of Victoria to work with property owners, three properties ...

Car dealerships in the area have made adaptations to meet the challenges of conducting business during the COVID-19 ...

Local students needing WiFi access to complete online school work can find availability at the Town of Victoria’s Railroad Park. The town is providing the ...

The Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC) received news April 15 that the Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced approval of the council’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). ...

Education KENSTON FOREST HONOR ROLL Kenston Forest has announced honor roll students for the third quarter listed below by grade. SECOND GRADE *Gavin Garrett, *Ava Hudgins, *Heath Massie, *Tristan McGraw, ...

Education GRASP services still available Class of 2020 high school seniors have been dealt a major blow by the upheaval of traditional senior year events caused by the COVID-19 impact. ...

Education FUQUA SCHOOL HONOR ROLL Fuqua School announces scholastic recognition for the lower, middle and upper school levels for the third nine weeks grading period of the 2019-2020 academic year. ...

Education Department of Education gives initial approval to cancel testing The U.S. Department of Education has given Virginia permission to cancel federally mandated Standards of Learning tests during the 2019- 2020 school year. Superintendent of ...

Education COVID – 19 update from SVCC Southside Virginia Community College, along with all colleges in the Virginia Community College System, is moving to a pass/fail grading system to provide classes solely ...

Photos Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch updated gallery 'Eighth annual Car Show and Cruise-In'

Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch updated gallery '2019 Baccalaureate Ceremony'

Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch updated gallery '2018 LGS Debs All-Star team'

Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch updated gallery '2018 LGS Ponytails All-Star team'

Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch updated gallery 'Tropical Storm Michael'

Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch updated gallery 'National Night Out 2018'

Lifestyle Main DAR meeting, American war history of 100 years ago The William Taylor Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed the return of a favorite presenter, Alexander “Al” F. Barnes, to ...

Education LCHS essay contest for private or home-schooled students Several weeks ago, the Lunenburg County Historical Society announced an essay contest for all eighth-grade students living in Lunenburg County. Essays on the topic “A ...

Business Lack of students hits economy hard In a span of less than two weeks, Farmville has gone from being a two-college town to a no-college town in an effort to limit ...

Education Lunenburg schools offer free meals beginning today Lunenburg County Schools will provide free meals two days a week due to students being out of school due to the coronavirus. Breakfast and lunch ...

BREAKING NEWS Northam orders all K-12 schools to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to continued concern ...

Lifestyle Main Introducing Southern Virginia Food Hub The Lunenburg County Historical Society will meet Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. at the Ripberger Public Library at 117 South Broad Street in Kenbridge. ...

Lifestyle Main Rabies and microchipping clinic Lunenburg Hospital and Lunenburg Animal Control will hold a microchip and rabies clinic Saturday, March 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lunenburg Animal Hospital. ...

Education Grandparent shares story with students in celebration of Black History Month The month of February is set aside in the United States to celebrate achievements by African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. In ...

Education Southside Opportunity Fund accepting scholarship applications Applications for the annual Southside Opportunity Fund (SOF) scholarships for students headed to college or a trade/technical school will be taken through late March. High ...

Education Southside SWCD seeking scholarship applicants Southside Soil and Water Conservation District is offering the Joe and Helen Vaden Scholarship to a deserving student who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a ...

Education Maione named recipient of DAR Good Citizenship Award Kenston Forest School senior, Nicholas Maione, of McKenney, was the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award sponsored by the William ...

Education DAR recognizes high school seniors The William Taylor Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently hosted high school seniors who had been selected by their respective schools for ...

Education Scholarship offered to graduating seniors The Southside Virginia Herb Society is offering a $500 scholarship for college. This scholarship is available to high school seniors living in Charlotte, Halifax, Lunenburg ...

Education Fuqua celebrates 100th day of school Fuqua School’s pre kindergarten and K/1 classes celebrated the 100th day of school January 24. Students used their imaginations to create projects representing 100 items. ...

Education Voice of Democracy audio-essay winners The VFW is dedicated to promoting patriotism and investing in future generations. The VFW sponsors an essay contest every year for students to compete for ...

Education Teachers recognized by VFW The VFW recently recognized teachers for their commitment to teaching patriotism to their students. Middle school teacher, Cam Williams, and Upper School teacher, Megan Martin, ...

Education KFS students attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Kenston Forest School students, Molly Epperson and Mya Mahaney, attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards at the 4H Airfield Center in Wakefield, Feb. 15 and ...

Education Spelling Bee winners recognized Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) Division Spelling Bee winner Morgan Turner, a fourth grader at Victoria Elementary, and runner up Levi Peacock, a fifth grader ...

Education KENSTON FOREST SCHOOL HONOR ROLL Kenston Forest has announced honor roll students for the second quarter listed below by grade. SENIORS *Peyton Coleman, *Braden Dornak, *Sydney Harmon, *Nicholas Maione, *Katie ...