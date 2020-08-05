Area golfers compete in championships

The Southside Piedmont Junior Golf Association Championships drew 60 young participants from eight counties to Tanglewood Shores Golf & Country Club in Bracey Thursday, July 30, including as many as 10 golfers whose home course is in Lunenburg County.

Nowhere was Lunenburg more heavily represented than in the girls’ 7- to 10-year-old division results, which featured at least four competitors from Lunenburg Country Club (LCC).

Leading the way among them was Audrey Hite, who won the division by shooting a nine-hole round of 47. Other LCC golfers included Lauren Hite, who shot a 63 to place third, and Anna Shell, who took fifth with a 73. Janie Hite, also of LCC, won the division’s Sportsmanship Award.

In the boys’ 12- and 13-years-old division, LCC’s Parker Hite was second with an 18-hole score of 87, and Reece Hart, of Victoria Country Club, placed fifth with a 101. Will Johnson, of Nottoway River Country Club, won the division with an 80.

In the girls’ 11- to 13-year-old division, LCC’s Mary Katelyn Hite placed third with a nine-hole 63, and she also received the division’s Sportsmanship Award.

In the boys’ 14- and 15-year-old division Robert Hite was third with an 18-hole 105, and fellow LCC golfer Benjamin Hite was fifth with a 110.

In the boys’ 7- to 9-year-old division, Victoria Country Club’s Zane Hoyle finished fifth with a nine-hole 61.

Winners engraved their names on the plaques, and sportsmanship awards that were handed out in each division were voted upon by the competitors.

In order to qualify for the championship event, golfers had to participate in a minimum of three of the five weekly Southside Piedmont Junior Golf Association tournaments held throughout June and July.

For more information, visit the Southside Piedmont Junior Golf Association’s Facebook page or contact the Lunenburg Country Club or Victoria Country Club.