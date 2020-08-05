James Lewis Jefferson was born on August 23, 1934 in Lunenburg County to Hermon and Jeanette Jefferson.

He attended Lunenburg County Public Schools. He was baptized at an early age and joined Bethlehem RZUA Church, Lunenburg, Virginia.

He was a hard-working man. He worked at Ken Lea for 27 years and also worked at local sawmills. James loved fishing, the outdoors and hanging out with family and friends.

James married Edna Boswell and to this union five children were born.

James transitioned to his new home on July 24, 2020 at Riverside Regional Hospital, Newport News. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edna; one son, James Stanley; brothers, Clarence and Willie; sisters, Irene Ingram and Beatrice Hazelwood.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Patricia, Howard (Helen), Harvey (Marquette), and Mary; daughter-in-law, Connie; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Minister Mildred Bowling; two sisters-in-law, Cathleen Jefferson and Joyce Ali; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.